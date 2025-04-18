Signs And Symptoms Of Arthritis

Introduction

Arthritis refers to joint inflammation and includes over 100 conditions. Early recognition can lead to effective treatment. Here are the common signs and symptoms to watch out for.

Joint Pain

Persistent joint pain, especially in hands, knees or hips, is a common early sign.

Swelling

Inflammation around joints causes noticeable puffiness, often accompanied by heat and redness.

Stiffness

Stiff joints, particularly after waking or inactivity, may signal rheumatoid or osteoarthritis.

Limited Motion

Difficulty moving joints or reduced flexibility can indicate cartilage breakdown.

Fatigue

Chronic inflammation can lead to low energy, even before joint symptoms appear.

Red Joints

Warmth and redness in the joints indicate inflammation and may suggest an autoimmune cause.

Joint Deformities

In advanced arthritis, joints may appear twisted or malformed over time.

Cracking Sounds

Sounds during movement might result from cartilage wear and tear in osteoarthritis.

