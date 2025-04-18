Signs And Symptoms Of Arthritis

Image Credit: Unsplash
Arthritis refers to joint inflammation and includes over 100 conditions. Early recognition can lead to effective treatment. Here are the common signs and symptoms to watch out for.
Persistent joint pain, especially in hands, knees or hips, is a common early sign.
Inflammation around joints causes noticeable puffiness, often accompanied by heat and redness.
Stiff joints, particularly after waking or inactivity, may signal rheumatoid or osteoarthritis.
Difficulty moving joints or reduced flexibility can indicate cartilage breakdown.
Chronic inflammation can lead to low energy, even before joint symptoms appear.
Warmth and redness in the joints indicate inflammation and may suggest an autoimmune cause.
In advanced arthritis, joints may appear twisted or malformed over time.
Sounds during movement might result from cartilage wear and tear in osteoarthritis.
