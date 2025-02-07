Signs And Symptoms Of Appendicitis To Look Out For

Introduction

Appendicitis is a medical emergency that requires prompt attention. Here are key signs to help you identify it early.

Severe Abdominal Pain

Starts near the belly button and moves to the lower right side.

Loss Of Appetite

Sudden disinterest in food can indicate appendicitis.

Nausea And Vomiting

Often accompanies abdominal pain.

Fever And Chills

A low-grade fever may develop as the condition worsens.

Swollen Abdomen

Bloating and tenderness in the lower right abdomen.

Constipation/Diarrhoea

Changes in bowel movements, often with difficulty passing gas.

Pain Worsens

Coughing, sneezing, or walking can intensify the pain.

Fatigue And Weakness

The body responds to infection with tiredness.

