Signs And Symptoms Of Appendicitis To Look Out For

Appendicitis is a medical emergency that requires prompt attention. Here are key signs to help you identify it early.
Starts near the belly button and moves to the lower right side.
Sudden disinterest in food can indicate appendicitis.
Often accompanies abdominal pain.
A low-grade fever may develop as the condition worsens.
Bloating and tenderness in the lower right abdomen.
Changes in bowel movements, often with difficulty passing gas.
Coughing, sneezing, or walking can intensify the pain.
The body responds to infection with tiredness.
