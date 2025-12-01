Side Effects Of Too Much Protein In Diet

Image Credit: Pexels
Protein is a macronutrient that is required by the body for several important functions. While it is crucial that your diet includes protein, too much of it can be harmful. Read on to know the side effects of consuming too much protein.
Excess protein increases the kidneys' workload to filter nitrogen waste from amino acids, potentially leading to damage over time, especially in those with pre-existing conditions.
High protein intake, with low fibre, can lead to constipation, bloating, diarrhoea, nausea, or stomach pain as the gut struggles to process it.
Processing extra protein requires more water to flush out byproducts. This can lead to frequent urination and increased dehydration risk if fluid intake is inadequate.
Unused calories from protein converts to fat rather than muscle. This can lead to unintended weight gain along with excess calorie intake.
High protein shifts metabolism toward ketones, which causes persistent bad breath.
Excess protein from animal sources can elevate your cholesterol and lipid levels. This can strain cardiovascular health without balancing fibre.
Overemphasising on protein can crowd out carbs, fats, fibre, and other micronutrients that are important for overall health and balance.
