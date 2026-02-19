Side Effects Of Red Light Therapy

The popular trend of red-light therapy, which is generally considered safe, can lead to mild to severe side effects.

Skin Reactions

There can be temporary redness, dryness, and tightness that may appear after sessions.

Skin Reactions

Exposure to red light therapy can result in mild eye strain and temporary discomfort; protective eyewear is recommended.


Eye Strain

There can be mild headaches experienced by people who are prone to migraines.

Headaches

Individuals taking photosensitising medications like certain antibiotics or chemotherapy drugs may experience exaggerated skin responses.


Photosensitivity Reactions

Excessive or frequent sessions of red-light therapy can lead to skin burns or tissue overheating, especially with high‑power devices.

Overuse Risks

While short‑term safety is well documented, there is only 95%, and the safety profile in systematic reviews hasn't looked at long-term effects. 

Unknown Long‑Term Effects

