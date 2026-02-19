Side Effects Of Red Light Therapy

Image Credit: Pexels
The popular trend of red-light therapy, which is generally considered safe, can lead to mild to severe side effects.
There can be temporary redness, dryness, and tightness that may appear after sessions.
Exposure to red light therapy can result in mild eye strain and temporary discomfort; protective eyewear is recommended.
There can be mild headaches experienced by people who are prone to migraines.
Individuals taking photosensitising medications like certain antibiotics or chemotherapy drugs may experience exaggerated skin responses.
Excessive or frequent sessions of red-light therapy can lead to skin burns or tissue overheating, especially with high‑power devices.
While short‑term safety is well documented, there is only 95%, and the safety profile in systematic reviews hasn't looked at long-term effects.
