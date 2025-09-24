Side Effects Of Intermittent Fasting

Image Credit: Pexels


Intermittent fasting (IF) can offer many health benefits beyond weight loss. While many people can safely practice intermittent fasting, it might lead to some side effects. Here are some of these.

Image Credit: Pexels


It's common to feel hungry at first, which can sometimes lead to cravings.

Image Credit: Pexels


Fluctuations in blood sugar levels, dehydration, and changes in eating pattern can cause headaches.

Image Credit: Pexels


Initially, many may find themselves grappling with fatigue or a noticeable dip in energy levels.

Image Credit: Pexels


Hunger can affect mood, leading to increased irritability as the brain craves for food on regular basis.

Image Credit: Pexels


Alterations in meal timing and the types of foods consumed can disrupt normal digestive patterns. This can result in bloating, gas, or digestive discomfort.

Image Credit: Pexels


If not done correctly, intermittent fasting can lead to insufficient nutrient intake, triggering several health issues.

Image Credit: Pexels


Intermittent fasting can effectively help you lose weight and enhance overall health, but it is important to do it mindfully.

Image Credit: Pexels

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:

 Click Here