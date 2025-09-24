Side Effects Of Intermittent Fasting

Image Credit: Pexels
Intermittent fasting (IF) can offer many health benefits beyond weight loss. While many people can safely practice intermittent fasting, it might lead to some side effects. Here are some of these.
It's common to feel hungry at first, which can sometimes lead to cravings.
Fluctuations in blood sugar levels, dehydration, and changes in eating pattern can cause headaches.
Initially, many may find themselves grappling with fatigue or a noticeable dip in energy levels.
Hunger can affect mood, leading to increased irritability as the brain craves for food on regular basis.
Alterations in meal timing and the types of foods consumed can disrupt normal digestive patterns. This can result in bloating, gas, or digestive discomfort.
If not done correctly, intermittent fasting can lead to insufficient nutrient intake, triggering several health issues.
Intermittent fasting can effectively help you lose weight and enhance overall health, but it is important to do it mindfully.
