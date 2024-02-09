Side Effects Of Eating Too Much Ginger

Image Credit: Pexels
Ginger is a common spice and herb that is widely used in cooking and traditional medicine. It has a strong, pungent flavour and is known for its numerous health benefits. However, consuming excessive amounts of ginger may have certain side effects.
Ginger's active compounds can stimulate digestion but consuming too much can lead to discomfort, bloating, gas, or an upset stomach.
Ginger can increase the production of stomach acid, making it problematic for individuals who already suffer from heartburn or acid reflux.
High doses of ginger may act as a laxative, causing loose stools or diarrhoea. It is advisable to moderate its consumption if experiencing loose bowel movements.
Some individuals may experience allergic reactions to ginger, such as skin rash, itching, swelling, or difficulty breathing. Seek medical attention if any allergic symptoms arise.
Ginger can act as a natural blood thinner, inhibiting blood clotting. Excessive consumption may lead to abnormal bleeding or interactions with medications that also influence clotting.
Ginger has been shown to lower blood sugar levels. Diabetic individuals or those on medication that affects blood sugar levels should be cautious when consuming large amounts of ginger to avoid hypoglycaemia.
Ginger may interact with certain medications, including blood thinners, diabetes medications, and high blood pressure medications. Consult a healthcare professional if you are taking any medications before consuming larger quantities of ginger.
