Side Effects Of Eating Too Many Dry Fruits

Image Credit: Pexels


Dry fruits are known to have several health benefits, however, excessive consumption can cause various health issues. This happens due to their high calorie, sugar, fibre, and mineral content. Here are some of the side effects. 

Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Dry fruits are calorie-dense, packing more energy per gram. Overeating can quickly exceed daily caloric needs, leading to unwanted fat accumulation.

Image Credit: Pexels

Weight Gain

Exercise

High fibre can cause bloating, gas, cramps, constipation, or diarrhoea when consumed in excess. This happens because it overwhelms the gut's processing capacity.

Digestive Issues

Image Credit: Pexels

Blood Sugar Spikes

Naturally high in sugars with elevated glycemic index, dry fruits can trigger rapid glucose spikes. This can be risky for diabetics or those prone to insulin resistance.

Image Credit: Pexels

Tooth Decay

Sticky sugars in some dry fruits cling to teeth, leading to bacterial growth and cavities.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Allergic Reactions

Nuts in dry fruit mixes can lead to hives, rashes, asthma, or severe anaphylaxis in sensitive individuals.

Image Credit: Pexels

Skin Problems

Excess proteins and fats can stimulate oil glands. This increases sebum production which clogs pores and causes acne breakouts.

Image Credit: Pexels

Nutrient Imbalance

Over-reliance can replace other foods, potentially causing deficiencies in vitamins and minerals needed for balance.

Image Credit: Pexels

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com