Side Effects Of Eating Raw Garlic In The Morning

While eating raw garlic in the morning is known to have several health benefits, it can also trigger various side effects due to its potent compounds.
Raw garlic can irritate the stomach lining, leading to bloating, gas, nausea, heartburn, and indigestion. This can worsen when on an empty stomach.
Sulfur compounds can cause strong bad breath and body odor that lingers for hours.
Garlic acts as a natural blood thinner, raising bleeding chances, particularly for those on anticoagulants like warfarin or before surgery.
Handling or applying raw garlic can cause irritation, burns, or blisters due to its sulfur content.
Some experience allergies, including rashes, swelling, or digestive upset that happens due to garlic sensitivity.
Excess intake of garlic can disrupt gut flora, potentially causing diarrhoea or flatulence.
Garlic can stimulate excess stomach acid, aggravating heartburn or GERD symptoms in susceptible people.
