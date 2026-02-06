Side Effects Of Eating Raw Garlic In The Morning

Image Credit: Unsplash


While eating raw garlic in the morning is known to have several health benefits, it can also trigger various side effects due to its potent compounds. 

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Raw garlic can irritate the stomach lining, leading to bloating, gas, nausea, heartburn, and indigestion. This can worsen when on an empty stomach. 

Digestive Distress

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Sulfur compounds can cause strong bad breath and body odor that lingers for hours.

Persistent Odour

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Garlic acts as a natural blood thinner, raising bleeding chances, particularly for those on anticoagulants like warfarin or before surgery.

Bleeding Risk

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Handling or applying raw garlic can cause irritation, burns, or blisters due to its sulfur content.

Skin Reactions

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Some experience allergies, including rashes, swelling, or digestive upset that happens due to garlic sensitivity.

Allergic Response

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Excess intake of garlic can disrupt gut flora, potentially causing diarrhoea or flatulence.

Intestinal Imbalance

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Garlic can stimulate excess stomach acid, aggravating heartburn or GERD symptoms in susceptible people.

Acid Overproduction

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Pexels

