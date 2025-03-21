Side Effects Of Consuming Plant-Based Milk

Introduction

Plant-based milk is a popular alternative to dairy, but it may not be suitable for everyone. Here are some potential side effects to consider.

Nutrient Deficiencies

Many plant-based milks lack essential nutrients like vitamin B12, calcium, and protein.

Added Sugars

Flavoured or sweetened varieties may contain high amounts of sugar, increasing calorie intake.

Allergic Reactions

Nut-based or soy milk can trigger allergies in some individuals.

Digestive Issues

Certain plant milks contain thickeners like carrageenan, which may cause bloating or discomfort.

Hormonal Effects

Soy milk contains phytoestrogens, which may affect hormone balance in some individuals.

Kidney Stones

Almond milk is high in oxalates, which can contribute to kidney stone formation.

Not Sustainable

Some plant-based milks require high water consumption, affecting sustainability.

