Side Effects Of Consuming Plant-Based Milk

Plant-based milk is a popular alternative to dairy, but it may not be suitable for everyone. Here are some potential side effects to consider.
Many plant-based milks lack essential nutrients like vitamin B12, calcium, and protein.
Flavoured or sweetened varieties may contain high amounts of sugar, increasing calorie intake.
Nut-based or soy milk can trigger allergies in some individuals.
Certain plant milks contain thickeners like carrageenan, which may cause bloating or discomfort.
Soy milk contains phytoestrogens, which may affect hormone balance in some individuals.
Almond milk is high in oxalates, which can contribute to kidney stone formation.
Some plant-based milks require high water consumption, affecting sustainability.
