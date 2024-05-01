Side Effects Of Apple Cider Vinegar

Image Credit: Pexels
Apple cider vinegar (ACV) is a type of vinegar made from fermented apple cider. While ACV has several potential health benefits, it's essential to be aware of possible side effects, especially when consumed in large amounts or undiluted.
ACV is highly acidic, and prolonged exposure to undiluted vinegar can erode tooth enamel, leading to tooth decay and sensitivity.
Some people may experience digestive discomfort, such as nausea, indigestion, or heartburn, after consuming ACV. This is due to its acidic nature, which may irritate the stomach lining.
Long-term and excessive consumption of ACV may lead to low potassium levels. ACV can cause weakness, fatigue, muscle cramps, and irregular heart rhythms.
There is some concern that the acidity of ACV may leach calcium from the bones, potentially leading to osteoporosis or weakening of bone density over time.
While some studies suggest that ACV may help improve insulin sensitivity and lower blood sugar levels, ACV may interact with diabetes medications and cause blood sugar fluctuations.
Drinking undiluted ACV or consuming it in concentrated forms may irritate the throat and oesophagus, causing discomfort or a burning sensation.
Applying undiluted ACV directly to the skin may cause irritation, redness, or a burning sensation, especially for those with sensitive skin. It's recommended to dilute ACV with water or perform a patch.
