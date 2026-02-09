Seeds That Improve Skin Health

Image Credit: Unsplash
Seeds have certain compounds like omega-3s, antioxidants, zinc, and vitamin E, in them, which help to keep the skin healthy. Here, take a look at some of these seeds.
Rich in omega-3 fatty acids and lignans, flax seeds hydrate skin deeply and reduce inflammation to prevent dryness and acne.
Chia seeds provide omega-3s, fibre, and protein that lock in moisture and soothe irritation for a healthy glow.
High in zinc and vitamin E, pumpkin seeds regulate oil production, heal acne-prone skin, and promote collagen synthesis.
Loaded with copper, zinc, and healthy fats, sesame seeds detoxify skin, improve circulation, and protect against UV damage.
Sunflower seeds have vitamin E that shield skin from oxidative stress and maintain hydration.
Sabja seeds act as a natural coolant, reducing inflammation and promoting clear, detoxified skin.
Hemp seeds offer omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids in balance, calming eczema or psoriasis while improving barrier function.
