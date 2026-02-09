Seeds That Improve Skin Health

Seeds have certain compounds like omega-3s, antioxidants, zinc, and vitamin E, in them, which help to keep the skin healthy. Here, take a look at some of these seeds. 

Rich in omega-3 fatty acids and lignans, flax seeds hydrate skin deeply and reduce inflammation to prevent dryness and acne. 

Flax Seeds

Chia seeds provide omega-3s, fibre, and protein that lock in moisture and soothe irritation for a healthy glow. 

Chia Seeds

High in zinc and vitamin E, pumpkin seeds regulate oil production, heal acne-prone skin, and promote collagen synthesis.

Pumpkin Seeds

Loaded with copper, zinc, and healthy fats, sesame seeds detoxify skin, improve circulation, and protect against UV damage.

Sesame Seeds

Sunflower seeds have vitamin E that shield skin from oxidative stress and maintain hydration.

Sunflower Seeds

Sabja seeds act as a natural coolant, reducing inflammation and promoting clear, detoxified skin.

Sabja (Basil) Seeds

Hemp seeds offer omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids in balance, calming eczema or psoriasis while improving barrier function.

Hemp Seeds

