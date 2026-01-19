Seeds That Help Relieve Constipation

Image Credit: Unsplash
There are several types of seeds which are rich in fibre and help to relieve constipation by softening stool and promoting bowel regularity. Here, take a look at some of them.
Packed with soluble fibre, they swell in the gut to add bulk and soften stool, easing passage and preventing irregularity.
These absorb water up to 12 times their weight to form a gel, which lubricates the intestines and stimulates smooth bowel movements.
Contain anethole that relaxes digestive muscles, reducing bloating and gas while aiding stool expulsion.
They provide insoluble fibre and healthy fats that promote motility, decrease abdominal discomfort, and support gut microbiome balance.
Offers both soluble and insoluble fibre that regulate bowels, prevent constipation, and reduce gut inflammation.
High in fibre and vitamin E, they enhance stool bulk and frequency, improving overall digestive time.
Stimulates digestive enzymes and bile flow, helping break down food and relieve chronic constipation naturally.
