Seeds That Help Relieve Constipation

Image Credit: Unsplash


There are several types of seeds which are rich in fibre and help to relieve constipation by softening stool and promoting bowel regularity. Here, take a look at some of them. 

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Packed with soluble fibre, they swell in the gut to add bulk and soften stool, easing passage and preventing irregularity.

Flaxseeds

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

These absorb water up to 12 times their weight to form a gel, which lubricates the intestines and stimulates smooth bowel movements.

Chia seeds

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Contain anethole that relaxes digestive muscles, reducing bloating and gas while aiding stool expulsion.

Fennel seeds

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

They provide insoluble fibre and healthy fats that promote motility, decrease abdominal discomfort, and support gut microbiome balance.

Pumpkin seeds

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Offers both soluble and insoluble fibre that regulate bowels, prevent constipation, and reduce gut inflammation.

Sesame seeds

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

High in fibre and vitamin E, they enhance stool bulk and frequency, improving overall digestive time.

Sunflower seeds

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Stimulates digestive enzymes and bile flow, helping break down food and relieve chronic constipation naturally.

Cumin seeds

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com