Seaweed Benefits For Weight Loss

Image Credit: Freepik


There are specific varieties of seaweed that aid in weight loss.  Particularly, kelp and wakame have unique properties that reduces unwanted fat.

Image Credit: Freepik

High Fiber Content

Seaweed has a lot of soluble fiber that slows digestion and increases feelings of fullness.

Image Credit: Freepik

High Iodine

Remove your dead skin cells by exfoliating at least once or twice a week, depending on your schedule.

Remove your dead skin cells by exfoliating at least once or twice a week, depending on your schedule.

The abundance of iodine in seaweed boosts metabolism.

Image Credit: Freepik

Low-Calorie Food

1 sheet of dried seaweed has 9 calories, which means you can regulate your portion size accordingly.

Image Credit: Freepik

Cholesterol Management

Seaweed has unique properties that lower cholesterol and increase nutrient absorption.

Image Credit: Freepik

Lower Body Mass Index

The high soluble fibre in seaweed has the ability to lower the weight-to-height ratio.

Image Credit: Freepik

Fucoxanthin

Brown seaweed has this particular compound, which aids in burning fat.

Image Credit: Freepik

Reduce Appetite

The consumption of seaweed has the ability to make you feel full as the soluble fibres absorb water in the stomach and slow digestion.

Image Credit: Freepik

Prebiotic

Seaweed fibers act as prebiotic compounds that nourish beneficial gut bacteria.

Image Credit: Freepik

For More Stories
like this check out:

Image Credit: Freepik
doctor.ndtv.com