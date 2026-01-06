SAD: Activities To Boost Mood In Winter

Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) is a form of seasonal depression that typically appears during winter months, triggered by reduced sunlight exposure, disrupted circadian rhythms, and changes in serotonin and melatonin levels, leading to low mood, fatigue, and loss of motivation.

Get sunlight

Get morning sunlight exposure daily, as natural light helps regulate mood-related hormones.

Sleep well

Maintain a consistent sleep routine, supporting stable circadian rhythms.

Have warm meals

Include warm, nutrient-dense meals, which help stabilise energy and mood.

Try mindfulness

Practice mindfulness or meditation, shown to reduce stress and depressive symptoms.

Stay social

Stay socially connected, even when cold weather encourages isolation.

Step outside

Spend time outdoors when possible, combining movement with light exposure.

Try new hobbies

Pursue creative or hobby-based activities, which stimulate dopamine and emotional well-being.

