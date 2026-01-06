SAD: Activities To Boost Mood In Winter

Image Credit: Unsplash
Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) is a form of seasonal depression that typically appears during winter months, triggered by reduced sunlight exposure, disrupted circadian rhythms, and changes in serotonin and melatonin levels, leading to low mood, fatigue, and loss of motivation.
Get morning sunlight exposure daily, as natural light helps regulate mood-related hormones.
Maintain a consistent sleep routine, supporting stable circadian rhythms.
Include warm, nutrient-dense meals, which help stabilise energy and mood.
Practice mindfulness or meditation, shown to reduce stress and depressive symptoms.
Stay socially connected, even when cold weather encourages isolation.
Spend time outdoors when possible, combining movement with light exposure.
Pursue creative or hobby-based activities, which stimulate dopamine and emotional well-being.
