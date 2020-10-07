Running

A Beginner's Guide

Running for weight loss

Running is an effective way to burn substantial amount of calories in a relatively short period of time. One can burn around 100 calories in approximately 1.5 kms of running.

Burns calories 

The number of calories you burn while running will depend on your body size, your pace and running duration. Running can help in losing weight and building strength and endurance.

Running benefits

A consistent running plan along with strength training and a well-balanced, healthy diet can help you lose weight and improve your overall health and fitness. 

How to start

Make sure you get a medical clearance for running, especially if you have been inactive for months. Invest in good running shoes and equipment for safety, before beginning with a running program. 

Warm-up

Do light jogging for 5 to 10 minutes. Some stretching exercises or on-the-spot jogging can prepare your body for a long run. 

Run/Walk method

Have intervals of walking in between periods of running. It is an effective way to build endurance, with minimal stress on joints and moderate intensity. 

Duration

Run for 20 to 30 minutes in the beginning. For the first week, run for 1 minute, walk for 2 minutes; on week 2, run for 1 minute 30 seconds and walk for 2 minutes, and so on. 

Progress gradually

Slowly increase the time of running by 30 seconds every week. Once you are able to walk for 10 minutes at a stretch, you can skip the 2 minutes walking part. 

Watch your posture

Keep your posture upright. Shoulders should be relaxed, back should feel long and tall, head should be lifted. Do not hunch your shoulders. Rounding shoulders too far can tighten chest and restrict breathing.

Your arms should bend at 90 degrees at elbow. They should swing back and forth from shoulder joint. Hands should be relaxed. Do not clench them into fists. 

Footstrike

Try to land in the middle of the foot and roll through with the front of your toes. Do not change stride if you are naturally a toe runner or a heel striker.

Stay hydrated

Drink water after 20 minutes of running, depending on how fast you run. Drink sufficient water an hour before you start running.

Nutrition

Eat something light, at least 90 to 120 minutes before your run. Foods high in good carbs and low in fat, protein and fibre can prepare you for a good run. 

Cool down

End your run by doing some easy walking or jogging. Do some gentle stretches to avoid tight muscles, muscle soreness and injury. 

