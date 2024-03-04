Rules To Follow While Eating Fruits

Image Credit: Pexels
Fruits are full of nutrients, minerals and fibre and are low in calories. Fruits contain healthy sugar that can you have without worrying about side effects.
In order to reap all the benefits, it's crucial to eat fruits the right way. Here are some basic rules you must follow while eating fruits.
No single fruit provides all the nutrients. Eating different types of fruits can offer a wide range of health benefits and variety of nutrients.
Seasonal fruits are fresh and more flavourful. They are also loaded with nutrients that can help prevent seasonal illnesses.
Choose whole fruits over juices.
Juices are deprived of fibre and are loaded with natural sugar.
Fruits when consumed with meals can be hard on the digestive system, contributing to bloating and gas. Therefore, it is wise to have fruits between meals.
Fruits are highly nutritious. However, you should avoid excessive calorie intake. Choose the right portion size, especially if you're diabetic or trying to lose weight.
Eating fruits late in the evening may disrupt digestion. Eat fruits during the day when you are on the move.
