Role of Balanced Diet in Mental Health

A balanced diet is crucial for maintaining mental health and well-being. Here's how nutrition impacts your mind.
Nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins D and B, and magnesium help regulate mood and reduce symptoms of depression.
Antioxidants, healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals support brain function and protect against cognitive decline.
A balanced diet provides steady energy, reducing fatigue and improving focus and productivity.
Nutrient-rich foods can lower stress hormone levels, promoting relaxation and mental clarity.
A healthy gut, supported by fibre and probiotics, can enhance mental health due to the gut-brain axis.
A diet rich in magnesium and tryptophan can improve sleep quality, which is essential for mental health.
Foods high in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties can help lower anxiety levels.
Adequate nutrition supports memory, attention, and overall cognitive performance, enhancing mental well-being.
