Right Way To Consume Fruits In Winter

Winter fruits are loaded with vitamins, antioxidants and fibre but how you eat them matters just as much as what you eat. A few smart tweaks can help you get better digestion, more nutrients and steady energy during the cold months.
Prefer seasonal fruits like oranges, amla and guava for maximum vitamin C and immunity support.
Eat fruits in the first half of the day when digestion is stronger.
Choose whole fruits over juices to retain fibre and regulate blood sugar.
Add a pinch of cinnamon or black pepper to winter fruits to improve digestion.
Stay mindful of portion sizes, for example 1–2 fruit servings a day are enough for most adults.
Combine fruits with nuts or seeds for better satiety on cold mornings.
Avoid eating fruits immediately after dinner as it may disrupt sleep and cause acidity.
