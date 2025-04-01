Remedies For Puffy Eyes

Introduction

Puffy eyes can make you look tired and dull. Try these simple remedies to refresh and brighten your eyes naturally.

Cold Compress

Apply a chilled spoon or ice pack to reduce swelling instantly.

Cucumber Slices

Place cool cucumber slices on your eyes for a soothing effect.

Tea Bags

Used green or black tea bags help reduce puffiness and dark circles.

Aloe Vera Gel

Its anti-inflammatory properties soothe the skin and reduce swelling.

Stay Hydrated

Drink enough water to flush out toxins and prevent eye puffiness.

Sleep Head High

Use an extra pillow while sleeping to prevent fluid buildup under your eyes.

Reduce Salt Intake

Excess sodium causes water retention, leading to puffy eyes.

Almond Oil Massage

Gently massage under your eyes to improve blood circulation.

