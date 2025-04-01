Remedies For Puffy Eyes

Image Credit: Unsplash
Puffy eyes can make you look tired and dull. Try these simple remedies to refresh and brighten your eyes naturally.
Apply a chilled spoon or ice pack to reduce swelling instantly.
Place cool cucumber slices on your eyes for a soothing effect.
Used green or black tea bags help reduce puffiness and dark circles.
Its anti-inflammatory properties soothe the skin and reduce swelling.
Drink enough water to flush out toxins and prevent eye puffiness.
Use an extra pillow while sleeping to prevent fluid buildup under your eyes.
Excess sodium causes water retention, leading to puffy eyes.
Gently massage under your eyes to improve blood circulation.
