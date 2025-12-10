Remedies For Ashy Skin In Winter

Image Credit: Unsplash


Winter can make your skin look dull, dry and “ashy” due to low humidity, cold winds and long hot showers that strip away natural oils. The good news is that a few simple hydration and barrier-care tweaks can restore softness and glow. 

Image Credit: Unsplash

Moisturise after bathing

Moisturise immediately after bathing as sealing damp skin helps lock in water and prevents flakiness.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Use thicker creams 

Use thicker creams as they strengthen the skin barrier and boost long-lasting hydration.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Gentle cleanser 

Switch to gentle, fragrance-free cleansers as it avoids stripping natural oils that keep skin smooth.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Limit hot showers 

Limit long hot showers as heat worsens dryness and makes skin appear ashy sooner.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Exfoliate

Exfoliate once a week as it removes dead cells and improves glow without irritation.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Use a humidifier

Use a humidifier or keep a bowl of water in your room as it adds moisture to dry indoor air and prevents skin dehydration.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Stay hydrated

Drink enough water and add hydrating foods like cucumbers, oranges and coconut water as it supports skin moisture from within.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com