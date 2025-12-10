Remedies For Ashy Skin In Winter

Image Credit: Unsplash
Winter can make your skin look dull, dry and “ashy” due to low humidity, cold winds and long hot showers that strip away natural oils. The good news is that a few simple hydration and barrier-care tweaks can restore softness and glow.
Moisturise immediately after bathing as sealing damp skin helps lock in water and prevents flakiness.
Use thicker creams as they strengthen the skin barrier and boost long-lasting hydration.
Switch to gentle, fragrance-free cleansers as it avoids stripping natural oils that keep skin smooth.
Limit long hot showers as heat worsens dryness and makes skin appear ashy sooner.
Exfoliate once a week as it removes dead cells and improves glow without irritation.
Use a humidifier or keep a bowl of water in your room as it adds moisture to dry indoor air and prevents skin dehydration.
Drink enough water and add hydrating foods like cucumbers, oranges and coconut water as it supports skin moisture from within.
