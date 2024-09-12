Recognising The Early Symptoms Of Lymphoma

Introduction

Lymphoma, a type of cancer affecting the lymphatic system, can be difficult to detect early due to its subtle symptoms. However, understanding these early signs can lead to prompt diagnosis and treatment. Here's what you need to know.

Swollen Lymph Nodes

Painless swelling of lymph nodes, often in the neck, underarms, or groin, is one of the most common early signs of lymphoma.

Weight Loss

Losing weight without trying, particularly more than 10% of your body weight, could indicate lymphoma.

Persistent Fatigue

Feeling tired or weak, even after adequate rest, may signal underlying health issues like lymphoma.

Night Sweats

Drenching night sweats that require changing clothes or sheets are another warning sign, particularly in Hodgkin lymphoma.

Fever

A recurring, unexplained fever may be a sign of lymphoma, especially if it occurs without any other infections.

Itchy Skin

Lymphoma can sometimes cause generalised itching, especially on the legs or body, even without a rash.

Chest Pain or Cough

If lymphoma affects the chest area, it may cause pressure, pain, or a persistent cough due to swollen lymph nodes pressing on the lungs.

