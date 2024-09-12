Recognising The Early Symptoms Of Lymphoma

Image Credit:Unsplash
Lymphoma, a type of cancer affecting the lymphatic system, can be difficult to detect early due to its subtle symptoms. However, understanding these early signs can lead to prompt diagnosis and treatment. Here's what you need to know.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Painless swelling of lymph nodes, often in the neck, underarms, or groin, is one of the most common early signs of lymphoma.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Losing weight without trying, particularly more than 10% of your body weight, could indicate lymphoma.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Feeling tired or weak, even after adequate rest, may signal underlying health issues like lymphoma.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Drenching night sweats that require changing clothes or sheets are another warning sign, particularly in Hodgkin lymphoma.
Image Credit: Unsplash
A recurring, unexplained fever may be a sign of lymphoma, especially if it occurs without any other infections.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Lymphoma can sometimes cause generalised itching, especially on the legs or body, even without a rash.
Image Credit: Unsplash
If lymphoma affects the chest area, it may cause pressure, pain, or a persistent cough due to swollen lymph nodes pressing on the lungs.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Unsplash
For more stories
like this check out: