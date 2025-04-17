Recognising Different Types Of Liver Diseases

Image Credit: Unsplash
Your liver plays a vital role in detoxifying your body, storing nutrients, and aiding digestion. Recognising the early signs of liver diseases can help in timely treatment.
Occurs when fat builds up in liver cells, often linked to obesity and alcohol.
Viral infections causing liver inflammation. Hepatitis B & C can become chronic.
Severe scarring of the liver, often caused by long-term alcohol or hepatitis.
Primary liver cancer like hepatocellular carcinoma may develop after cirrhosis.
The immune system mistakenly attacks liver cells, causing chronic inflammation.
A genetic condition causing excess iron buildup in the liver.
A rare disorder that causes copper accumulation in the liver and brain.
