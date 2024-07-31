Recognising and Responding to Heart Attack Symptoms

Introduction

Heart attacks are medical emergencies that require immediate attention. Recognizing the symptoms and knowing how to respond can save lives.

Chest Pain/ Discomfort

Most heart attacks involve discomfort in the center or left side of the chest that lasts more than a few minutes or goes away and comes back.

Upper Body Pain

Pain or discomfort can spread to the shoulders, arms, back, neck, jaw, or stomach.

Shortness of Breath

This can occur with or without chest discomfort and may feel like you can't catch your breath.

Cold Sweat

Breaking out in a cold sweat for no apparent reason is a common symptom.

Nausea/Vomiting

Some people experience nausea or vomiting during a heart attack.

Dizziness

Feeling lightheaded or dizzy can be a sign of a heart attack, especially if it is accompanied by chest discomfort.

Fatigue

Unusual fatigue that doesn't seem to have a cause can be a symptom of a heart attack, especially in women.

Immediate Action

Call emergency services immediately if you suspect a heart attack. Chew an aspirin (unless allergic) to help prevent blood clotting, and remain calm and still while waiting for help.

