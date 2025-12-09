Reasons Why You Should Eat Pomegranate Seeds

Pomegranate seeds have several important nutrients present in them. They are rich in antioxidants, fibre, vitamins and minerals. Read on to know the benefits of eating pomegranate seeds.

Rich in antioxidants

Pomegranate seeds are packed with polyphenols like punicalagins and anthocyanins, which helps fight oxidative stress and may protect cells from damage. 

Supports heart health

They help lower blood pressure, reduce LDL cholesterol, and decrease inflammation, thereby, reducing the risk of heart disease.

Boosts digestive health

High in fibre and prebiotic compounds, the seeds improve balance in gut bacteria, helping in regularity and protecting against issues like IBD.

Reduces inflammation

The gut produces compounds like urolithins when you consume pomegranate seeds which offer anti-inflammatory effects. It may ease joint pain and support overall wellness.

Essential nutrients

A serving gives you vitamin C (up to 40% daily needs), potassium, fibre, and are low in calories. 

Blood sugar control

Studies show extracts from seeds can help lower glucose, insulin, and related markers, all of which are beneficial for those managing diabetes.

Skin health

Antioxidants and vitamin C help to improve collagen production and fight free radicals, potentially improving skin elasticity and reducing ageing signs.

