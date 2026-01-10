Reasons Why You Should Eat Less Red Meat

Image Credit: Unsplash


Eating less red meat improves health outcomes by reducing risks of chronic diseases like heart health, high blood pressure, and cancer, among others. Here are some reasons why you should eat less red meat. 

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Red meat is high in saturated fats and cholesterol, which increases LDL cholesterol levels and leads to buildup of artery plaque buildup. 

Heart Disease Risk

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Processed and red meats form carcinogenic compounds like N-nitroso during digestion or cooking, increasing colorectal cancer risk.

Cancer Prevention

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Daily red meat consumption increases risk of type 2 diabetes because it tends to impair insulin function and damages pancreatic cells.

Diabetes Control

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Studies show that people who eat red meat regularly face higher risk of premature death. 

Longer Lifespan

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Red meat has a high calorie density and lacks fibre which can lead to weight gain. Diets lower in meat lead give you fewer calories and help in overall weight control.

Weight Management

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Excess iron from red meat accumulates in the brain, destroying myelin and raising Alzheimer's risk. It also increases risk of stroke.

Brain Health

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Certain compounds in red meat can lead to atherosclerosis and systemic inflammation, hardening blood vessels.

Inflammation

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com