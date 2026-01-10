Image Credit: Unsplash
Eating less red meat improves health outcomes by reducing risks of chronic diseases like heart health, high blood pressure, and cancer, among others. Here are some reasons why you should eat less red meat.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Red meat is high in saturated fats and cholesterol, which increases LDL cholesterol levels and leads to buildup of artery plaque buildup.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Processed and red meats form carcinogenic compounds like N-nitroso during digestion or cooking, increasing colorectal cancer risk.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Daily red meat consumption increases risk of type 2 diabetes because it tends to impair insulin function and damages pancreatic cells.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Studies show that people who eat red meat regularly face higher risk of premature death.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Red meat has a high calorie density and lacks fibre which can lead to weight gain. Diets lower in meat lead give you fewer calories and help in overall weight control.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Excess iron from red meat accumulates in the brain, destroying myelin and raising Alzheimer's risk. It also increases risk of stroke.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Certain compounds in red meat can lead to atherosclerosis and systemic inflammation, hardening blood vessels.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: