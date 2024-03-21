Reasons Why You Are Always Hungry

Image Credit: Pexels

Introduction

Always hungry? You're not alone. From hormonal fluctuation to a poorly-managed diet, there can be several reasons why you are always hungry.

Image Credit: Pexels

Lack of protein

Protein not only provides you with the desired energy but also keeps you full for a longer time, keeping hunger at bay.

Image Credit: Pexels

Dehydration

It is common to confuse thirst for hunger. Many times you will find yourself snacking when thirsty. 

Image Credit: Pexels

You're starving

Eating too little food and starving yourself can make you crave for food at regular intervals.

Image Credit: Pexels

Stress

Feeling stressed, bored or sad could also make you feel hungry more than often. Whenever we feel these emotions, we resort to food for comfort.

Image Credit: Pexels

Sleep deprivation

Lack of sleep can enhance the secretion of ghrelin, a hormone which stimulates appetite. Poor sleep also leaves you fatigued and weary. For better energy levels, you crave for food more than often.

Image Credit: Pexels

Heavy exercise

When you exercise your body might require more calories than you think. Eat a wholesome protein and fibre-rich meal to stay full. Not consuming enough calories might affect your exercise performance too.

Image Credit: Pexels

Health condition

Conditions like diabetes, hypoglycaemia (low blood sugar), hypothyroidism and others can affect your eating patterns and make you feel hungry at frequent intervals.

Image Credit: Pexels

Image Credit: Pexels

For more stories
like this check out:

 Click Here