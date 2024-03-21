Image Credit: Pexels
Always hungry? You're not alone. From hormonal fluctuation to a poorly-managed diet, there can be several reasons why you are always hungry.
Protein not only provides you with the desired energy but also keeps you full for a longer time, keeping hunger at bay.
It is common to confuse thirst for hunger. Many times you will find yourself snacking when thirsty.
Eating too little food and starving yourself can make you crave for food at regular intervals.
Feeling stressed, bored or sad could also make you feel hungry more than often. Whenever we feel these emotions, we resort to food for comfort.
Lack of sleep can enhance the secretion of ghrelin, a hormone which stimulates appetite. Poor sleep also leaves you fatigued and weary. For better energy levels, you crave for food more than often.
When you exercise your body might require more calories than you think. Eat a wholesome protein and fibre-rich meal to stay full. Not consuming enough calories might affect your exercise performance too.
Conditions like diabetes, hypoglycaemia (low blood sugar), hypothyroidism and others can affect your eating patterns and make you feel hungry at frequent intervals.
