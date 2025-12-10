Reasons To Add Flaxseeds To Your Diet

Image Credit: Unsplash


Flaxseeds are a versatile ingredient and nutritional powerhouse that offers numerous health benefits.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Nutrient Powerhouse

It is rich in fibre, copper, magnesium, phosphorus and many other nutrients, which play an active role in energy metabolism.

Image Credit: Pexels

High In Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Several studies have documented alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), a type of omega-3 fatty acid responsible for heart health.

Image Credit: Pexels

May Reduce Cancer Risk

The seeds are rich in lignans, plant compounds studied for their potent cancer-fighting properties.

Image Credit: Pexels

​Rich In Fibre

Ground flaxseeds have 2 g of fibre, which provides 5% and 8% of the daily fibre intake for men and women.

Image Credit: Pexels

Lowers Cholesterol Levels

It can have a beneficial effect on LDL (bad) cholesterol, which is responsible for plaque building up in the arteries.

Image Credit: Pexels

Stabilise Blood Sugar Levels

Multiple studies indicate that whole flaxseeds may decrease blood sugar and prevent insulin resistance.

Image Credit: Pexels

Image Credit: Pexels

