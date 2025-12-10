Reasons To Add Flaxseeds To Your Diet

Image Credit: Unsplash
Flaxseeds are a versatile ingredient and nutritional powerhouse that offers numerous health benefits.
Image Credit: Unsplash
It is rich in fibre, copper, magnesium, phosphorus and many other nutrients, which play an active role in energy metabolism.
Image Credit: Pexels
Several studies have documented alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), a type of omega-3 fatty acid responsible for heart health.
Image Credit: Pexels
The seeds are rich in lignans, plant compounds studied for their potent cancer-fighting properties.
Image Credit: Pexels
Ground flaxseeds have 2 g of fibre, which provides 5% and 8% of the daily fibre intake for men and women.
Image Credit: Pexels
It can have a beneficial effect on LDL (bad) cholesterol, which is responsible for plaque building up in the arteries.
Image Credit: Pexels
Multiple studies indicate that whole flaxseeds may decrease blood sugar and prevent insulin resistance.
Image Credit: Pexels
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: