Reasons For Fatigue Beyond Lack Of Sleep 

It has become increasingly common to feel tired during the day. And this chronic fatigue can impact productivity, hamper social interactions, and make daily functioning difficult. To combat this problem, certain reasons may be behind why there may be endless tiredness.
While some stress is necessary for productivity, the presence of chronic stress can trigger the nervous system into feeling tired.
An anxious state of hyperconsciousness before hitting the bed could be a sign of high levels of anxiety and the presence of mental health conditions.
Absence of folate (vitamin B9), iron, magnesium, niacin (vitamin B3), and other vitamins and minerals can result in feeling fatigued.
Feeling tired all the time may be a sign of high or low thyroid hormone functioning.
Feeling tired after getting seven to eight hours of consistent, undisturbed sleep for six months can signal chronic fatigue syndrome.
Certain medications for anxiety, sleep, and chronic diseases can induce fatigue.
Excess consumption of caffeine during the day can result in increased fatigue due to caffeine crashes.
