Ragi For Babies: Health Benefits & Uses

Your baby is 6 months old, and now it's time to introduce solids. At this stage, babies are ready to explore new textures and flavours beyond breast milk.
This phase usually begins with introducing single-grain cereals and pureed fruits and vegetables.
Ragi or finger millet is one such nutritious option that can offer numerous benefits for babies. Keep reading to know some of these.
Ragi is an excellent source of calcium, iron, and essential amino acids, which are vital for a baby's growth and development.
Being gluten-free and high in fibre, ragi is gentle on a baby's digestive system.
The amino acids in ragi help support healthy brain development, contributing to cognitive growth as your baby grows.
The carbohydrate content in ragi provides an energy boost, which is essential as your baby becomes more active.
Ragi is also calorie-dense, which helps support healthy weight gain.
Ragi can also help strengthen immune function as it contains antioxidants and essential amino acids.
Ragi is also an excellent source of protein, which is essential for cell development and repair.
Start with a smooth, runny ragi porridge. Gradually, you can add mashed fruits to it. Once your baby is 12 months old, you can make ragi pancakes.
Always observe your baby's readiness, looking for signs like sitting up with support, showing interest in food, and the ability to swallow.
Do not overdose. It is always best to consult your paediatrician to know what's best for your baby.
