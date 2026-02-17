Quick Ways To Fall Asleep

Image Credit: Pexels
If you are someone who struggles to fall asleep even when your mind and body are tired, then certain ways can help you.
If your internal body temperature is between 18 and 20°C, then you fall asleep more quickly.
Your heart rate and stress can be reduced if you practise breathing techniques and relaxation methods.
Limit your exposure to digital devices at least 30-60 minutes before bed to slow down your brain and increase melatonin production.
Journaling and writing down your thoughts before bed can reduce the overthinking pattern before bed.
Consume enough foods that balance your nutrition, like cherries, walnuts, bananas, and almonds, and they can even promote sleep.
Going to bed and waking up at the same time can sync and train your circadian rhythm.
