Quick Stress Busters

Image Credit: Unsplash


Stress has become a part of everyday existence and needs effective management. In order to successfully manage stress, people can implement certain changes in their daily routine.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Deep Breathing

Studies suggest that deep breathing can calm the nervous system and lower stress hormone levels.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Mindfulness Meditation

Regular practice of mindfulness meditation can help regulate emotions in a better manner.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Muscle Relaxation

Alternating tense muscles in order can help people relax the nervous system from the inside out.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Physical Activity

Even a brisk 10-minute walk can lower stress hormones and boost endorphins.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Nature Connection

Studies prove that spending time in nature can effectively lower elevated stress hormone levels.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Social Connection

Human beings can benefit from in-person social connections, as studies suggest that talking to someone can lower stress levels.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Music Therapy

Listening to preferred music during stressful times can help change the brainwave pattern and lower stress.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Active Visualisation

Studies prove that active visualisation can lower stress hormone levels as the mind shifts from the environment that causes stress.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com