Quick Stress Busters

Stress has become a part of everyday existence and needs effective management. In order to successfully manage stress, people can implement certain changes in their daily routine.
Studies suggest that deep breathing can calm the nervous system and lower stress hormone levels.
Regular practice of mindfulness meditation can help regulate emotions in a better manner.
Alternating tense muscles in order can help people relax the nervous system from the inside out.
Even a brisk 10-minute walk can lower stress hormones and boost endorphins.
Studies prove that spending time in nature can effectively lower elevated stress hormone levels.
Human beings can benefit from in-person social connections, as studies suggest that talking to someone can lower stress levels.
Listening to preferred music during stressful times can help change the brainwave pattern and lower stress.
Studies prove that active visualisation can lower stress hormone levels as the mind shifts from the environment that causes stress.
