Image Credit: Freepik
Eye fatigue is an extremely common problem that can result from constantly staring at screens for long periods. Due to the widespread use of screens for daily work and leisure activities, people tend to spend the majority of their time on screens. Here are simple solutions that can remedy eye fatigue easily.
Image Credit: Freepik
For every 20 minutes of deep focus on a screen, take a 20-second break, and look 20 feet away to give your eyes rest from constant strain.
Image Credit: Freepik
Using a warm compress on the eyes can help relax eye muscles and increase circulation.
Image Credit: Freepik
Blinking frequently can help moisturise the eyes, as dry eyes are a common issue among people with eye strain.
Image Credit: Freepik
Make sure there is proper lighting while working on screens for long periods, as dim lighting can increase eye strain.
Image Credit: Freepik
There are certain eye exercises that can reduce eye fatigue, as the delicate eye muscles need extra care.
Image Credit: Freepik
Make sure to plan screen breaks to give accurate rest to the eyes.
Image Credit: Freepik
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: