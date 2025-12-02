Quick Remedies 
For Eye Fatigue

Eye fatigue is an extremely common problem that can result from constantly staring at screens for long periods. Due to the widespread use of screens for daily work and leisure activities, people tend to spend the majority of their time on screens. Here are simple solutions that can remedy eye fatigue easily.

​20-20-20 Rule

For every 20 minutes of deep focus on a screen, take a 20-second break, and look 20 feet away to give your eyes rest from constant strain.

Warm Compress

Using a warm compress on the eyes can help relax eye muscles and increase circulation.

​Blink

Blinking frequently can help moisturise the eyes, as dry eyes are a common issue among people with eye strain.

Adjust Lighting

Make sure there is proper lighting while working on screens for long periods, as dim lighting can increase eye strain.

There are certain eye exercises that can reduce eye fatigue, as the delicate eye muscles need extra care.

Eye Yoga

Make sure to plan screen breaks to give accurate rest to the eyes.

Limit Screen Time

