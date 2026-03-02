Quick Haircare Tips For Holi

Image Credit: Unsplash


Your hair requires a daily routine that takes into account temperature, exposure to pollution, and the possibility of exposure to Holi colours that can inflict damage on its strands.

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Your hair strands need a protective layer that can be provided by applying coconut or almond oil to reduce possible cuticle damage.

Apply A Protective Hair Oil

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

By using hair-protective hairstyles like braids or buns, you can minimise tangling and breakage that can happen during Holi celebrations.

Securing Your Hair Is Necessary

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

This is a necessary step that can form a protective barrier against synthetic dyes and dust particles in the air.


Use Leave-In Conditioner

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Your hair strands are gentle and require care, and after Holi colour exposure, you can use mild sulphate-free shampoos to restore the pH of your scalp.

Gentle Cleansing

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

You can use protein or keratin hair masks to restore the lost hair strength that may be lost due to exposure to synthetic dyes.

Deep Conditioning

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

To reduce the environmental stress and its impact on your hair strands, you can wear scarves or caps.

Hair Covering

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Repetitive heat styling damages the hair strands. Especially if done before Holi, as it is going to be exposed to chemicals.

Avoid Heat-Styling

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Studies confirm that keratin-based conditioners and hair masks can restore the strength of hair strands and smooth cuticles after colour exposure. 

Hair Masking

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com