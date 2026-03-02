Quick Haircare Tips For Holi

Image Credit: Unsplash
Your hair requires a daily routine that takes into account temperature, exposure to pollution, and the possibility of exposure to Holi colours that can inflict damage on its strands.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Your hair strands need a protective layer that can be provided by applying coconut or almond oil to reduce possible cuticle damage.
Image Credit: Unsplash
By using hair-protective hairstyles like braids or buns, you can minimise tangling and breakage that can happen during Holi celebrations.
Image Credit: Unsplash
This is a necessary step that can form a protective barrier against synthetic dyes and dust particles in the air.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Your hair strands are gentle and require care, and after Holi colour exposure, you can use mild sulphate-free shampoos to restore the pH of your scalp.
Image Credit: Unsplash
You can use protein or keratin hair masks to restore the lost hair strength that may be lost due to exposure to synthetic dyes.
Image Credit: Unsplash
To reduce the environmental stress and its impact on your hair strands, you can wear scarves or caps.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Repetitive heat styling damages the hair strands. Especially if done before Holi, as it is going to be exposed to chemicals.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Studies confirm that keratin-based conditioners and hair masks can restore the strength of hair strands and smooth cuticles after colour exposure.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: