Quick Fixes For Common Post-Holi Ailments

Image Credit: Pexels
The post-Holi celebration brings with it the problem of common ailments that can cause discomfort.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Studies show that coconut oil and aloe vera can reduce the occurrence of a common skin condition known as dermatitis.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Research confirms that possible exposure to aerosolised Holi colours can lead to conjectural irritation, so saline washes can prove useful.
Image Credit: Unsplash
ICMR guidelines indicate that oral rehydration salts and electrolyte balance can help with recovery after festive exertion.
Image Credit: Unsplash
The festive eating binge can lead to indigestion, so increasing intake of fibre can reduce stomach discomfort.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Gut health studies suggest that consistent sleep and wake cycles can reduce problems with the quality of sleep.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Listening to loud music or too much sun exposure can lead to tension headaches; hydration and rest can reduce this.
Image Credit: Unsplash
The crowd exposure during Holi can lead to minor infections; nutrition, protein, vitamin C, and zinc can support the immune system.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: