Quick Fixes For Common Post-Holi Ailments

The post-Holi celebration brings with it the problem of common ailments that can cause discomfort.

Studies show that coconut oil and aloe vera can reduce the occurrence of a common skin condition known as dermatitis.

Irritated Skin

Research confirms that possible exposure to aerosolised Holi colours can lead to conjectural irritation, so saline washes can prove useful.

Redness In The Eyes

ICMR guidelines indicate that oral rehydration salts and electrolyte balance can help with recovery after festive exertion.

Dehydration And Fatigue

The festive eating binge can lead to indigestion, so increasing intake of fibre can reduce stomach discomfort.

Indigestion

Gut health studies suggest that consistent sleep and wake cycles can reduce problems with the quality of sleep.

Sleep Disruption

Listening to loud music or too much sun exposure can lead to tension headaches; hydration and rest can reduce this.

Headaches

The crowd exposure during Holi can lead to minor infections; nutrition, protein, vitamin C, and zinc can support the immune system.

Minor Infections

