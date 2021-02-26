Signs you are not eating enough protein

introduction

Protein, a macronutrient is defined as the building block of the body. It helps in repair and formation of tissues. Protein also assists in multiple body functions.

Protein deficiency

Improper intake of protein can lead to various health issues. Your body may show some signs and symptoms when you are not consuming enough protein.

Edema

Edema is a condition characterized by unexplained swelling of the skin due to water retention. This condition is a classic sign of protein deficiency.

Skin and Hair issues

Dull and flaky skin can be a sign of low protein levels. Hair thinning, faded hair colour and alopecia are also common symptoms.

Brittle nails

Nails are largely made of protein. Therefore, insufficient intake of protein can contribute to brittle nails.

Low muscle mass

Protein is responsible for growth and maintenance of muscles. So, you might lose muscle mass when adequate protein consumption is overlooked.

Increased appetite

Mild protein deficiency can make you feel hungry more than usual. You may also crave sugar frequently.

High fracture risk

When suffering from protein deficiency, not just muscles, your bone health is also compromised. As per studies, it increases the risk of bone fractures.

Poor immunity

Protein is also vital for your immune system to function properly. If you are falling sick too often, protein deficiency can be one of the reasons.

Protein sources

Foods rich in protein are eggs, chicken, fatty fishes and turkey. Vegan sources include almonds, cottage cheese, quinoa, lentils, soybean, seeds and some vegetables. 

