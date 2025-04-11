Prominent People With ALS

Image Credit: Unsplash
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, gradually impacting muscle control. Over the years, many renowned personalities have bravely battled this life-changing condition, raising awareness across the world.
The world-famous physicist lived with ALS for over 50 years. Despite being wheelchair-bound, he redefined modern science and inspired millions with his perseverance.
The Grammy-winning singer was diagnosed with ALS in 2022. The condition impacted her ability to sing but not her legacy of soul-stirring music.
Broadway actor and singer Aaron Lazar publicly shared his ALS diagnosis in 2024, continuing to raise awareness and advocate for research and early detection.
Member of Zac Brown Band, Hopkins announced his ALS diagnosis in 2022. He has since worked on spreading awareness and supporting others living with the condition.
Former NFL player Eric Stevens was diagnosed shortly after his wedding. He and his wife launched a massive campaign for ALS drug access and awareness.
Oak Ridge Boys' singer Joe Bonsall revealed his ALS diagnosis in 2024. Though retired from touring, he remains active in ALS advocacy.
“Star Trek: Discovery” actor Kenneth Mitchell has spoken openly about his life with ALS, using a wheelchair and voice-assist technology in public appearances.
