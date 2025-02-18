Prevention Tips For Malaria

Introduction

Malaria is a life-threatening disease transmitted by mosquito bites. Here are essential tips to protect yourself and prevent infection.

Mosquito Nets

Sleep under treated mosquito nets to avoid bites at night.

Mosquito Repellent

Use repellents with DEET to keep mosquitoes away.

Protective Clothing

Cover your arms and legs with light-coloured clothing, especially at dusk.

Stagnant Water

Drain standing water from containers to prevent mosquito breeding.

Insecticides

Spray mosquito-killing chemicals in your home and surroundings.

Stay Indoors

Mosquitoes are most active at dawn and dusk, so limit outdoor exposure.

Medication

If travelling to malaria-prone areas, consult a doctor for preventive drugs.

