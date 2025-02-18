Prevention Tips For Malaria

Image Credit: Unsplash
Malaria is a life-threatening disease transmitted by mosquito bites. Here are essential tips to protect yourself and prevent infection.
Sleep under treated mosquito nets to avoid bites at night.
Use repellents with DEET to keep mosquitoes away.
Cover your arms and legs with light-coloured clothing, especially at dusk.
Drain standing water from containers to prevent mosquito breeding.
Spray mosquito-killing chemicals in your home and surroundings.
Mosquitoes are most active at dawn and dusk, so limit outdoor exposure.
If travelling to malaria-prone areas, consult a doctor for preventive drugs.
