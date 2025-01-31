Prevention Tips For Guillain-Barré Syndrome

Image Credit: Unsplash

Introduction

Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) is a rare but serious condition affecting the nervous system. Here are ways to reduce your risk.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Get Vaccinated

Certain vaccines lower the risk of infections linked to GBS.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Practice Good Hygiene

Wash hands frequently to prevent bacterial and viral infections.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Avoid Contaminated Food

Reduces the risk of foodborne infections linked to GBS.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Seek Early Treatment

Prompt care for viral or bacterial infections can help prevent complications.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Boost Your Diet

Eat a balanced diet, exercise, and manage stress to keep immunity strong.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Avoid Exposure To Toxins

Some environmental toxins may increase the risk of neurological conditions.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Monitor Symptoms

If you experience tingling or weakness, consult a doctor immediately.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Unsplash

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com