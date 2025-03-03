Preventing Obesity: 6 Exercises For All Age Groups

Introduction

Regular exercise helps prevent obesity and maintain a healthy weight. Here are six effective exercises for all age groups.

Brisk Walking

A simple yet effective cardio workout that improves metabolism.

Swimming

A full-body workout that burns calories while being gentle on joints.

Cycling

Boosts heart health and aids weight management for all ages.

Strength Training

Lifting light weights or bodyweight exercises enhance muscle tone.

Yoga And Stretching

Improves flexibility, posture, and overall well-being.

Dancing

An enjoyable way to burn calories and stay active.

