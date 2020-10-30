Image Credit: Getty
Pregnancy is a beautiful phase for the expecting mother. A lot happens during these nine months. You expect some changes while others can be surprising.
During pregnancy, a woman is likely to receive plenty of advice. It can be difficult to decide what to believe and what to ignore. Here are some popular pregnancy myths you should stop believing.
It is a myth that exercising is not safe during pregnancy. Staying active is beneficial for you. However, you must not do strenuous exercises. Walking is a good choice.
Yes, you need to increase your calorie intake but it does not mean that you have to consume two adult-sized servings of everything you eat.
Factors like shape of the belly, severity of morning sickness, heart rate of the foetus or skin condition during pregnancy cannot hint the gender of the baby.
Many believe that eating spices during pregnancy can lead to blindness in babies. Too many spices should be avoided as it can lead to heartburn and digestive issues.
There is no scientific evidence to claim that consuming certain foods and drinks can bring on labour. Women should consume a healthy well-balanced diet during this phase.
As long as you are experiencing a healthy pregnancy, intercourse may not do any harm. As every pregnancy is different, it is best to consult your doctor first.
According to research, it is safe to colour your hair in pregnancy. If you are still concerned, try using natural or herbal dyes.
Pregnant women can drink coffee moderately. Healthy shakes and smoothies are a better option if you wish to eliminate coffee from your diet.
Pregnancy is a very delicate phase for the mom-to-be as well as the baby. During this period you should always seek medical advice from your doctor whenever in doubt.
For More Stories like
this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com