Eating before a workout session is extremely important. This is because it gives you energy, prevents muscle breakdown and improves performance. Pre-workout meals or snacks can be beneficial before intense or long sessions. Here are some pre-workout foods for instant energy.
A banana gives fast-digesting carbs and potassium for instant energy and better muscle function. This can help prevent cramps during workouts.
A small bowl of oats (or oatmeal) 30–60 minutes before training provides slow-releasing carbs for steady energy instead of a sudden sugar crash.
Greek yoghurt gives you protein for muscles, while a drizzle of honey provides quick sugars for an immediate energy.
The toast gives you complex carbs for fuel, and nut butter adds healthy fats and a bit of protein for longer-lasting energy.
This combo pairs quick carbs from bananas with sustained energy from healthy fats and protein in the nut butter.
A light energy bar that combines carbohydrates and some protein is easy to digest and quickly tops up glycogen before a workout.
Dried fruits provide fast sugars, while nuts and seeds add fats and protein for a balanced and quick pre-workout snack.
