Pre-Holi Skincare Made Simple

Image Credit: Unsplash


The festival of colours brings with it a host of skincare concerns that need to be proactively addressed.

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Studies suggest that you should begin 48 hours before Holi with cleansing, hydration, and sunscreen.

Skin Prep

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

You need to apply a thick layer of skin moisturiser or oil, like coconut or almond oil, before stepping out to reduce colour absorption.

Use Plenty Of Moisturiser

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Regular usage of sunscreen as per your skin tone can prevent tanning, pigmentation, and irritation from ultraviolet rays during outdoor celebrations.


Regular Use Of Sunscreen

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

You need to use gentle skincare products suitable for your skin type and soothing creams that can strengthen your skin barrier.

Avoid Using Harsh Products

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Drinking enough water is necessary to keep your skin hydrated from within and ensure your skin barrier is strong.

Drink Plenty Of Water

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

To make sure your skin barrier can handle the damage inflicted on it by Holi colours, you need to consume enough nutrient-dense foods regularly.

Nutrition

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Pexels

