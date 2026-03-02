Pre-Holi Skincare Made Simple

Image Credit: Unsplash
The festival of colours brings with it a host of skincare concerns that need to be proactively addressed.
Studies suggest that you should begin 48 hours before Holi with cleansing, hydration, and sunscreen.
You need to apply a thick layer of skin moisturiser or oil, like coconut or almond oil, before stepping out to reduce colour absorption.
Regular usage of sunscreen as per your skin tone can prevent tanning, pigmentation, and irritation from ultraviolet rays during outdoor celebrations.
You need to use gentle skincare products suitable for your skin type and soothing creams that can strengthen your skin barrier.
Drinking enough water is necessary to keep your skin hydrated from within and ensure your skin barrier is strong.
To make sure your skin barrier can handle the damage inflicted on it by Holi colours, you need to consume enough nutrient-dense foods regularly.
