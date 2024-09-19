Practice These Yoga Asanas Every Day When You Wake Up

Image Credit: Unsplash
Starting your day with yoga asanas is a great way to energise your body and clear your mind. These poses help improve flexibility, strength, and mental clarity, setting a positive tone for the rest of your day.
This foundational pose improves posture, balance, and focus. Stand tall with feet together, arms at your sides, and breathe deeply. It engages the entire body and helps you centre yourself for the day.
Cat-Cow Pose warms up the spine, relieving stiffness and tension. Get on your hands and knees, arch your back upwards like a cat, then lower your belly and lift your head in a cow position. This asana is perfect for loosening tight back muscles.
A classic yoga pose that stretches the entire body, particularly the hamstrings, calves, and spine. Begin in a plank position, lift your hips, and form an inverted “V” shape. This asana boosts circulation and wakes up your body.
Cobra Pose opens the chest and stretches the abdominal muscles. Lie flat on your stomach, press your palms into the floor, and gently lift your upper body. This asana strengthens the spine and alleviates fatigue.
A gentle resting pose that calms the mind and releases lower back tension. Kneel on the floor, sit back on your heels, and stretch your arms forward. This asana helps to relax and reset your body.
This standing pose builds strength and stability in the legs, shoulders, and core. Step one foot forward and bend the knee while keeping the back leg straight. Lift your arms overhead and hold the pose to build stamina.
A calming pose that stretches the spine, hamstrings, and lower back. Sit with your legs extended and reach forward toward your feet. This asana helps reduce stress and improve flexibility in the legs.
