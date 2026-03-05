Post-Holi Sleep Hygiene Guide

The physical and mental exertion of Holi from the Holi celebrations can lead to problems with your regular sleep cycle. Here is a guide to better your sleep hygiene practices post-Holi.

The lack of fibre in your diet when you are indulging in festive overeating can lead to delayed sleep and disturbances during sleep.

Eat Enough Fibre

Research links excess sugar and alcohol intake to fragmented sleep and reduced deep sleep stages.

Control Your Portion Size

Clinical studies show that too much overstimulation during festivals like Holi can delay the release of the sleep hormone melatonin.

Mental De-Stress

Research emphasises that maintaining a consistent sleep and wake time can ensure your internal clock remains balanced.

Establish A Sleep Cycle

Research suggests that dehydration can worsen tiredness and impair sleep efficiency.

Hydration

You need to reduce your screen time, especially before sleeping, as it can lead to delayed and poor-quality sleep.

Digital Detox

A cool and dark sleeping environment can promote sleep relaxation and improve sleep quality.

Create A Cool Dark Room

