Post-Diwali Detox Tips

Image Credit: Getty
Issues like bloated stomach, acidity and constipation are quite common post-festivities. Some might also notice some weight gain. In such situations, a post-diwali detox is a must. Here's how you can do it.
Image Credit: Pexels
Post-diwali, begin your day by drinking a glass of warm water with half a spoon of lemon juice but do not add sugar to it.
Image Credit: Pexels
Avoid artificial sugar-laden food for 1 to 2 weeks post-diwali. Say no to sweets and drinks with added sugar to your system enough time to recover.
Image Credit: Pexels
Start with a mild exercise routine. To get back to the pre-festival levels, start with 10-15 minutes of cardio exercise at a moderate intensity.
Image Credit: Pexels
Drink at least 8 to 9 glass of waters to help your body flush out toxins through urine and sweat.
Image Credit: Pexels
Get back on your track with exercising, but do not compensate by over-exercising. It can make you feel excessively fatigued and cause muscle soreness.
Image Credit: Pexels
A healthy gut ensures better digestion. Consumption of Dahi and other probiotics is extremely beneficial to your gut health.
Image Credit: Pexels
Getting good sleep helps rejuvenate easily. Get back to your sleep schedule and allow your body to rest.
Image Credit: Pexels
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: