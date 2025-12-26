Post-Christmas Detox After Overeating

Image Credit: Unsplash
Post-Christmas bloating and sluggishness are often the result of excess sugar, salt, alcohol, and heavy meals, and a gentle detox focused on hydration, digestion, and liver support can help the body reset naturally.
Stimulates digestion and supports liver enzyme activity after heavy festive eating.
Home-cooked meal gives the digestive system a break while restoring nutrient balance.
Flushes excess sodium and reduces water retention caused by festive foods.
Curd and fermented foods help restore gut balance after sugar and alcohol intake.
Fruits, vegetables, and whole grains improve bowel movement and reduce bloating.
Walking or stretching boosts digestion and reduces post-meal heaviness.
Adequate sleep supports hormonal balance and natural detox processes.
