Post-Christmas Detox After Overeating

Post-Christmas bloating and sluggishness are often the result of excess sugar, salt, alcohol, and heavy meals, and a gentle detox focused on hydration, digestion, and liver support can help the body reset naturally.

Warm lemon water

Stimulates digestion and supports liver enzyme activity after heavy festive eating.

Home-cooked meal

Home-cooked meal gives the digestive system a break while restoring nutrient balance.

Hydration focus

Flushes excess sodium and reduces water retention caused by festive foods.

Probiotic foods

Curd and fermented foods help restore gut balance after sugar and alcohol intake.

High-fibre foods

Fruits, vegetables, and whole grains improve bowel movement and reduce bloating.

Gentle movement

Walking or stretching boosts digestion and reduces post-meal heaviness.

Adequate sleep

Adequate sleep supports hormonal balance and natural detox processes.

