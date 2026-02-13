Possible Causes Behind Poor Sleep

Getting a good night's sleep is less about trying harder and more about managing your biological triggers that ruin it.

There are specific light wavelengths in blue light from digital devices that can suppress melatonin.


Exposure To Blue Light

Research has identified a psychological response where individuals stay up late to reclaim personal time lost during a busy workday.


Post-Pandemic Bedtime Procrastination

The exact temperature between your body and your sheets can increase the risk of sudden wake-up after sleep onset.

Micro-climates

Studies suggest that an ultra-processed food diet can directly affect your sleep quality.

Ultra-Processed Foods

Shifting your wake-up time by more than 90 minutes on weekends creates a state of permanent circadian misalignment.

Social Jetlag

There are studies that prove that noise that doesn't wake you up fully can trigger cortisol arousals.

Ambient Noise

Exercising within 2 hours of bedtime keeps the core body temperature elevated.

Post-Exercise Temperature Rise

Exposure to digital devices before bed prevents the brain from switching to alpha and theta waves required for drowsiness.

Digital Caffeine

While a nightcap is popular due to sedative effects, once the alcohol is metabolised by the liver, a spike in excited neurotransmitters happens.

Alcohol-Induced Insomnia

