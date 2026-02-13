Possible Causes Behind Poor Sleep

Image Credit: Pexels
Getting a good night's sleep is less about trying harder and more about managing your biological triggers that ruin it.
There are specific light wavelengths in blue light from digital devices that can suppress melatonin.
Research has identified a psychological response where individuals stay up late to reclaim personal time lost during a busy workday.
The exact temperature between your body and your sheets can increase the risk of sudden wake-up after sleep onset.
Studies suggest that an ultra-processed food diet can directly affect your sleep quality.
Shifting your wake-up time by more than 90 minutes on weekends creates a state of permanent circadian misalignment.
There are studies that prove that noise that doesn't wake you up fully can trigger cortisol arousals.
Exercising within 2 hours of bedtime keeps the core body temperature elevated.
Exposure to digital devices before bed prevents the brain from switching to alpha and theta waves required for drowsiness.
While a nightcap is popular due to sedative effects, once the alcohol is metabolised by the liver, a spike in excited neurotransmitters happens.
