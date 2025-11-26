Poor AQI: Tips For Smokers

When air quality dips, smokers face a double hit: toxins from cigarettes plus pollutants in the air, both stressing the lungs. Taking a few smart precautions can significantly reduce respiratory strain and protect overall health during high-pollution days.

Cut down the number of cigarettes 

Poor AQI means your lungs are already inflamed. Even reducing by a few cigarettes can lower your risk of respiratory irritation.

Stay hydrated throughout the day

Smokers in poor AQI need extra hydration to support airway clearance.

Increase antioxidant-rich foods

Vitamin C, turmeric, ginger, and amla help counter oxidative stress caused by smoke + pollution. 

Use a good-quality N95 mask when outdoors

While it doesn't protect during smoking, wearing it otherwise reduces pollutant exposure. 

Keep indoor air as clean as possible

Use exhaust fans, ventilate during low-AQI hours, or use air purifiers if available. 

Do not smoke inside closed rooms or cars

Enclosed spaces trap smoke and compounds, making exposure far more toxic. 

Add lung-supporting habits 

These help clear irritants and soothe inflamed airways. Small daily routines can make a noticeable difference during high pollution.

