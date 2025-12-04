Poor AQI: Scratchy Throat Remedies

Image Credit: Unsplash
Poor AQI and rising pollution levels can easily leave you with a scratchy, irritated throat. Fortunately, a few simple home remedies can bring quick relief. Try these simple hacks today for better health.
Stay hydrated with warm water to soothe irritation and flush out pollutants.
Gargle with warm salt water to reduce inflammation and kill germs.
Use a humidifier or steam inhalation to keep your throat moist in dry, polluted air.
Sip ginger-tulsi tea for its natural anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial effects.
Wear an N95 mask outdoors to reduce further exposure to dust and pollutants.
Avoid cold foods and drinks which may worsen throat discomfort.
Take short indoor breaks with clean air using an air purifier or well-ventilated space.
