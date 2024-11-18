Pollution Affecting Your Skin Health? Try These Hacks For Glowing Skin

Introduction

Pollution can wreak havoc on your skin, causing dullness and breakouts. These simple hacks will help you maintain a healthy glow.

Cleanse Thoroughly

Wash your face twice daily to remove pollutants.

Antioxidant-Rich Product

Hydrate Inside Out

Drink water and use a good moisturiser to combat dryness.

Apply Sunscreen Daily

Shield your skin from UV rays and environmental damage.

Exfoliate Regularly

Remove dead skin cells to reveal a fresh layer beneath.

Healthy Diet

Eat fruits and veggies high in antioxidants for radiant skin.

Invest in Air Purifiers

Reduce indoor air pollution for healthier skin.

